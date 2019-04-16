Do you know where this was? Please send your answers, comments and stories to mystery@thecabin.net

With a record number of responses, readers correctly identified this picture of the “pods” of Conway High School. Fifty years ago, the Conway High School Class of 1969 was preparing to graduate as the first class to attend the new Conway High School on Highway 60 at the edge of town. The hexagonal pod-type high school complex opened on September 3, 1968.

The original complex included seven “pods” for English, language arts, science, math, social studies and administrative offices that surrounded the instructional materials center. There was no cafeteria yet, so students, as Alan Lynch recalled, were bused back to the Junior High campus for lunch as well as other classes, like home economics, shop and music, that were still being held there.

More pods were later added for a cafeteria and fine arts. A Career Center for vocational-technical classes was added in 1973 and the football stadium was opened in 1975. The James Clark Auditorium was added in the 1990s as was a new cafeteria and English building.

The “pods” were removed in 2012 to make way for the current three-story academic building, courtyard and cafeteria.

