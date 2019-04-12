The Arkansas County Quorum Court met at 9:30 a.m., Tuesday, April 9 with Arkansas County officials and the Arkansas County Quorum Court Justices.

After the call to order, the prayer and Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag, Arkansas County Judge, Eddie Best, recognized Norma Strabala, the director of the Southeast Arkansas RSVP.

“We have Norma Strabala, director of the Southeast Arkansas RSVP and a couple of the ladies who help her,” Judge Best said. “She is a busy lady with all of the things she does.”

Best said that they wanted to say thanks to her and her crew for volunteering in making each of her events and different things that they are involved in so successful.

“We have a proclamation in which all of the mayors in Arkansas County signed,” Best said. “This proclamation is for you.”

The proclamation designated April 2 as National Service Recognition Day for elected officials to recognize senior corp members who volunteer and make an impacting it in their communities and county.

Strabala said she always thanks her volunteers, who work even harder than she does and much older than she is. She can’t thank them enough for their hard work.

“I love my volunteers and some of them have been with me since I began,” Strabala said. “They are some dedicated volunteers.”

April 10 Strabala hosted a barbecue for her volunteers in Pine Bluff at First United Methodist Church at 200 West Sixth Street.

“If any of you, (she was addressing the court and the elected officials), want to come to this event, I have directions for each one of you and an invitation to join us,” Strabala said,

“I just got a call for us to go down to El Dorado for volunteers down there,” Strabala said. “I think that's too far.”

The Southeast Arkansas RSVP already have volunteers in Arkansas, Jefferson, Monroe and Philipps County, as well as in the metro area of Pine Bluff.

The Southeast Arkansas RSVP office is located at Phillips Community College of the University of Arkansas (PCCUA) at 2809 South Highway 165. Contact the office at (870) 673-8584.

Arkansas County Detention Center update by Todd Wright was given with four juvenile males and one juvenile female in the juvenile facility and 68 males and 22 females being in the adult facility.

The Arkansas County Quorum Court meeting is the second Tuesday of each month in the Arkansas County Courthouse in DeWitt and is open to the public.

For more information on the Arkansas County Quorum Court meeting, contact the Arkansas County Judge’s office at (870) 946-4321.