Anniversaries

Shekinah Glory Global Ministries, 1800 W. 73rd Ave., will host the anniversary of its founders, the pastor, Bobby J. Willingham, and the apostle, Evelyn K. Willingham. At 6:30 p.m. Saturday, April 13, the featured guest will be Gary Deloach, an apostle of Praise Center Church for All Nations at Jacksonville. At 3 p.m. Sunday, the guest speaker will be Emma L. Luckett, the apostle of Evangelistic Outreach Church & Ministries.

Greater Mount Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 3700 W. 13th Ave., will celebrate the third pastoral anniversary of the Rev. Travis and Trichell Harden. At 11 a.m. Sunday, April 14, the guest speaker will be the Rev. Alexander Watkins Sr., associate minister of St. Andrews Missionary Baptist Church. At 3 p.m., the guest speaker will be the Rev. Renice Davis, pastor of Bethany Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, accompanied by his congregation.

Living Word Baptist Church, 5617 Sulphur Springs Road, will celebrate the seventh anniversary of the pastor and wife, the Rev. and Mrs. Terrance Williams. The first lady, Shaunder Williams, will be honored in a Fountain of Love celebration at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 13. The guest speaker will be Yolanda Pitts, the evangelist with Turning Point International Outreach Ministry. At 11 a.m. Sunday, April 14, the guest speaker will be the Rev. L.A. Holcomb Jr. of Pine Hill Missionary Baptist Church.

Polk Chapel Missionary Baptist Church at Star City will celebrate the 10th anniversary of the pastor and wife, the Rev. Alvin S. Newburn II and Tammy Newburn, at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 14. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Larry Alexander, pastor of St. Peter’s Rock Missionary Baptist Church at Dumas.

Kingdom Builders Outreach Church of God in Christ, 3105 Apple St., will host a banquet celebrating the mortgage burning at 7 p.m. Friday, April 12, and the speaker will be B.R. Clay, pastor of Main Street Church of God in Christ. The church’s 14th anniversary will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, April 14, and speaker will be Bishop Jewell R. Withers Jr. of Little Rock.

Seven Star Missionary Baptist Church of Reed will host the 19th anniversary of the pastor and wife, the Rev. and Mrs. J.B. Handley, at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 14. The Rev. Timothy Jones, pastor of the Bethlehem Worship Center Church of God in Christ, will be the special guest along with his congregation.

Love Fellowship and Deliverance Church of God in Christ, 411 S. Oleander St., will celebrate the eighth anniversary of the pastor and wife, Theopherlus and Brenda McIntyre. At 7 p.m. Saturday, April 13, the guest speaker will be Superintendent David L. Withers of Living Waters Church of God in Christ at Hot Springs. At 3 p.m. Sunday, April 14, the guest speaker will be Aaron Withers, pastor of Tabernacle of Faith Church of God in Christ.

Concerts

Indiana Street Baptist Church, 1114 Indiana St., will host the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Vesper Choir in concert at 4 p.m. Sunday, April 14. Directed by Jerron Liddell, the Vesper Choir will present a program of classical music, spirituals and gospel music. The program is sponsored by the church’s music department. The concert is free and open to the public.

Holy Week services/Revivals

New Hope Missionary Baptist Church at Moscow will celebrate Holy Week on the following dates with these speakers: Monday, April 15 — the Rev. James Murry; Tuesday, April 16 — the Rev. Lee Whitiker; Wednesday, April 17 — the Rev. Don Hawkins; Thursday, April 18 — the Rev. Charles Helloms; Friday, April 19 — the Rev. Timothy Jones; and Saturday, April 20 — Rev. Larry Alexander.

St. Andrew AME Church, 701 Franklin St., will hold a Holy Week revival at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 14, and 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, April 15-16. The Rev. T.W. Scott, pastor of St. Paul AME Church at Arkadelphia, will be the evangelist.

Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 1801 S. Indiana St., will host its spring revival at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, April 16-18. The guest evangelist will be the Rev. Travis Harden, pastor of Greater Mount Calvary Missionary Baptist Church.

Men’s/Women’s programs

Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 1801 Indiana St., will host its women’s conference beginning at 6 p.m. Friday, April 12. The guest speaker will be Crystal Baker of Eighth Street Baptist Church at North Little Rock. United Women for Christ will sing. At 9 a.m. Saturday, April 13, the guest speakers will be Joyce Murry of Gospel Temple Baptist Church, Marceinia Peoples of New St. Hurricane Baptist Church, Jacquelyn Jones of Kings Highway Baptist Church, and Jackie Breamsey of First Baptist Church Dew Drop.

Morris Chapel Missionary Baptist Church at Sherrill will present its annual men’s day at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 14. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Leon Williams, pastor of True Vine “E” Missionary Baptist Church. Rehearsal for the men’s day choir will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 13.

Barnes Temple Church of God in Christ, 10301 Princeton Pike, will host its annual women’s day at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 14. Participants will include Barnes Temple’s first lady, Cakneller Brown, and Diane Williams, a missionary and first lady of Prayer Garden Church of God in Christ.

Corinth Missionary Baptist Church at Sherrill will host its men’s and women’s day at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 14. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Larry Battles, pastor of Mt. Nebo Baptist Church. Women United for Christ will sing.

Special events

Breath of Life Church, 1313 Pine St., will present the “Seven Last Words of Christ,” a dramatic and musical production, at 5 p.m. Saturday, April 13. The church’s youth ministry and adult choir will sponsor the presentation.

Prairie Lake Missionary Baptist Church, 2611 Indiana St., will present its family and friends day at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 14. The guest preacher will be the Rev. Christopher Briggs, pastor of Newbirth Baptist Church, along with his congregation.

New Home Missionary Baptist Church, 3000 S. Orange St., will host the deacons’ ministry workshop of the Consolidated St. Marion Baptist District Congress. The session will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, April 13. Kenneth Harris Jr., Ed.D, will present the workshop.

Main Street Church of God in Christ, 2901 S. Main St., will host the Pine Bluff District #1 AIM One Missions Department service at 7 p.m. Friday, April 12. Prayer begins at 6:30 p.m. The district missions president is Mary Braxton, a missionary. The district missions coordinator is Elder Lloyd Inmon.

Prayer Garden Church of God in Christ, 800 S. Apple St., will host the Willing Workers in Worship youth fun day at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 13. The event is part of the Pine Bluff District #1 AIM program and will feature games, a kick ball tournament and refreshments.

Remnant Outreach Ministry, 807 W. Sixth Ave., will host the Gathering of Believers at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 13. The speaker will be Bettie White, the apostle of New Covenant Church Global.

St. Bethel Baptist Church, 4508 S. Main St., will host the certificate ceremony of St. Thomas Christian University’s Extension Campus Bastrop Branch. The event will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 13, and the speaker will be St. Bethel’s pastor, the Rev. Louis Williams, a certificate recipient.

First Missionary Baptist Church, 4500 Faucett Road, will have its annual deacon and deaconess program during worship service at 11 a.m. Sunday, April 14. The pastor, the Rev. Charles Boyd, will speak.

St. Andrew Missionary Baptist Church, 5810 W. Malcomb St., will present its annual ushers’ program at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 14. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Joshua Pickett Sr., pastor of Grace and Mercy Missionary Baptist Church.

New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, 1317 Texas St., will observe its family and friends’ day at 11 a.m. Sunday, April 14. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Marc K. Wilson of New Hope Baptist Church at Conway.

New United Missionary Baptist Church, 5601 Cheatham St., will observe its annual ushers’ program at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 14. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Kenneth Daniels, pastor of Solomon Hill Baptist Church, accompanied by Solomon Hill ushers.

Cherry Hill Missionary Baptist Church at Moscow will host its annual ushers’ program at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 14. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Woodrow Jackson Jr., pastor of Timothy Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, along with his congregation.