Orrin L. Randall departed this life on March 29, 2019, comforted by his loving wife, Barbara, at their home in Fairfield Bay. Mr. Randall enjoyed 89 years of life before his departure to this heavenly home. Mr. Randall was born on May 22, 1929, in Colfax, Wisconsin, to Mr. Fremont Randall and Mrs. Freda (Beranek) Randall.

Orrin L. Randall at about 20 years of age moved to Michigan where he spent most of his adult life. He retired from Michigan Gas Storage after 35 years. In 2001 Orrin and Barbara retired to Missouri. In 2007 they move to the beautiful shores of Greers Ferry Lake in Fairfield Bay. Orrin and Barbara (Williams) enjoyed 44 years together.

Orrin L. Randall enjoyed many hobbies in his life, but fishing, woodworking, and traveling were his deepest enjoyments. When he was not engaged in his hobbies, you could find him watching his favorite Major League Baseball Team: The Texas Rangers. Orrin loved to travel. He visited all 50 states, most of them by traveling in their fifth wheel. Other places he visited include, Australia, Austria, Brazil including a trip up the Amazon River, Canada, Germany, Ireland, Mexico, New Zealand, and Switzerland, a cruise through the Panama Canal, and a Caribbean cruise. They rafted through the Grand Canyon. Most recent travels were in China and Kenya (wild animal safari.)

Orrin L. Randall was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers; Ernest Randall, Elvin Randall, and Fred Randall.

Orrin L. Randall’s memory is held dear by his wife, Barbara of the home; his sister, Kathryn Guerin of Omaha, Nebraska; and numerous nieces and nephews.

There will be a celebration of life for Orrin L. Randall April 15 in Cooks Valley, Wisconsin, Interment to be in St. John Baptist Catholic Cemetery, Cooks Valley, Wisconsin.

Cremation services are entrusted to Roller McNutt Funeral Home in Clinton.