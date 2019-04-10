The Crawford County Library Board approved creating a place for donations to the Crawford County Library System.

Crawford County Library System Director Eva White said the board approved forming a library foundation for the library system during a special meeting Friday. The purpose of the foundation will be to have a place for donations of money or other items to go to the system.

"Each branch has a Friends of the Library, but the system has nowhere to put a donation if someone wants to donate to us," White said.

White said the library board is currently in the planning stages for the foundation. It discussed a number of topics during Friday's meeting, including how to proceed and from where the members of the foundation should come. In the case of the latter, it was decided they should come from each branch of the Crawford County Library System. White said each library should be represented.

"We decided to get somebody to help us with the formation," White said. "We probably need to talk to a lawyer and also somebody that has already gone through this process so that we'll have somebody that knows what they're doing. So we'll be having those two people at our next meeting. I haven't decided who they're going to be yet or invited them, but we'll have someone to talk to us at the next meeting."

The Crawford County Library Board's next regular meeting will take place May 14, White said.