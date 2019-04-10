The Lincoln-Reagan dinner hosted by the Republican Party of Crawford County (RPCC) will be held Tuesday, April 16, at Kindred Barn, 8606 Old Graphic Road in Mulberry.

Congressman Louie Gohmert will be the key note speaker at the event. Gohmert represents the First District of Texas and is serving his eighth term in the United States House of Representatives.

Chairman of the RPCC Bernie Manard said ” Like President Trump, Louie Gohmert tells it like it is. Having Louie here will be as close as we can get to a Trump rally, without Trump.”

Louie Gohert is a frequent guest on Fox News, a member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus and an avid Trump supporter.

Individual dinner tickets for the event are $50 and may be purchased at Eventbrite.com. Reserved tables and student tickets are available by contacting Donna Stockton at rwcc2019@gmail.com. Student tickets may be purchased for $25 each.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. for the silent auction and the meet and greet with Congressman Gohmert. Photos with Gohmert are available for $100.

Doyle Webb, Chairman of the Republican Party of Arkansas, will be the master of ceremonies. Paul Shaw will sing the National Anthem and Mack Burke better known as “The Stucco Man” will be entertaining the attendees by playing patriotic country music.

During the event, the RPCC will also recognize Arkansas State Trooper Roy Moomey for his valiant dedication to his profession.

Moomey was involved in a fatal crash with a wrong-way driver on August 8, 2016, which left him hospitalized for weeks while undergoing multiple surgeries.

Documents and interviews from the investigation into the deadly wreck on Interstate 40 in Crawford County indicated the wrong-way driver intended to crash into Moomey’s vehicle as the trooper responded to the call. Moomey managed to maneuvered his patrol car into the lane of the on-coming vehicle and by doing so successfully prevented two vehicles and their occupants from being struck by the wrong-way driver.

Dress for the event will be country casual, jeans and boots.