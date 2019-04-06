A Fort Smith man on Wednesday reported a man fired a gun at them when they tried to get their dog back from him.

The man reportedly fired at him and his wife as they approached him in the back alley behind his house in the 700 block of North 12th Street. The man then left the scene in a silver SUV, the incident report states.

Fort Smith police officers found a 9-millimeter shell casing in the area and found where the bullet appeared to have struck the ground, the report states.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Police Department at (479) 709-5100.