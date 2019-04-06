LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas’ four-year graduation rates for all students and multiple student subgroups increased in 2018, continuing a three-year trend of positive improvement, according to the Arkansas Department of Education.

Graduation rate data for 2018, which will be released April 15 on the school, district and state report cards, show rates for all students increased for the third year in a row. This includes Caucasian, African American and economically disadvantaged students. The four-year graduation rate for Hispanic students held steady or increased every year since 2015, with 2018 increases noted for students with disabilities (84.6 percent) and English learners (82.7 percent).

Graduation rates reflect the 13-year journey students take from kindergarten through the 12th grade, the department says in a news release. From learning to read in elementary school and exploring career options in middle school to honing skills and pursuing advanced, rigorous academic courses in high school, the effort and dedication from students and teachers each year are reflected in the rates.

“This is one of the most satisfying educational statistics that we’ve received in recent years,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson says in the release. “The fact that our graduation rate continues to improve in Arkansas shows that we are on the right path in terms of education in all categories, from minority students to economically-disadvantaged students. I applaud our educators in Arkansas for their dedication as we continue on this path to even greater achievement.”

“The continued increase in Arkansas’ graduation rate is encouraging and worthy of celebration,” Arkansas Department of Education Commissioner Johnny Key says in the release. “As we seek to lead the nation in student-focused education, it is essential that we provide the tools, resources, and opportunities for every student to graduate high school prepared for college, career, and community engagement. ADE is committed to providing the supports every school needs to ensure we accomplish this mission."

School, district and state efforts

ADE cites schools' focus on improving educational experiences for students as a reason for the graduation rate increase. From increased course options to more flexibility to attend college classes, internships, and work activities during the school day, students now have more learning opportunities that exist beyond high school buildings, the department says.

The expansion of family and community engagement also is having a positive impact on educational goals, according to ADE. Schools are encouraged to seek and utilize parent and community input when making decisions that impact student learning. The utilization of Student Success Plans, which are personalized education plans, this school year for all eighth-grade students is one example of this engagement. Combined with increased time school counselors will have with students this next school year, these efforts will lead to future success.

Several ADE supports include earlier access to information and data, multiple trainings regarding how to use ADE data tools and resources, and ongoing improvements to the My School Info data information website. As a result, data accuracy and data literacy have increased statewide, with schools and districts using student and school data to make informed educational decisions.

For the first time ever, graduation rates for additional student subgroups will be reported on the 2018 Report Card. The Report Card, which will be available on the My School Info website (myschoolinfo.arkansas.gov) on April 15, will include graduation rates for homeless students, children in foster care, children with parents on active military duty, gifted and talented students, females, males and migrant students, according to ADE.