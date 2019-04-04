Arkansas is one of eight states with a Litter Hotline for the public to report litter violations.



Recently Leslie Street across from Ponders Auction has become a daily dumping site that has neighbors in an uproar due to the unsightly disorder. Witnesses have stated trash is being dumped there up to five times a day.

City Code Enforcer, Gary Norris is well aware of the problem, receiving numerous phone calls each day. “If police see them littering, they can give them a ticket for littering because it’s a state law,” said Norris. “If I drive over there and see them doing it, I can’t do nothing about it but just ask if someone can come and pick it up.”

Norris states he contacted street superintendent Chris Maxwell to have his crew come clean up the area. “I called Maxwell and asked could the street department go pick it up,” said Norris. “One of the trucks is broke down this morning in Little Rock and of course the rain isn’t helping, but they will be here as soon as they can.”

The matter is very frustrating to Norris. “There are cups, trash and potato chip bags being thrown out the window by people who just don’t care,” said Norris. “Instead of throwing trash out your window, wait until you get home and throw it in the trash.”

According to the National Conference of State Legislators, for the state of Arkansas, littering is a misdemeanor and your first conviction is a fine between $100 and $1,000 and eight hours of community service.

Subsequent convictions within three years: fine between $200 and $2,000, and 24 hours of community service. Violators may also be ordered to remove highway litter.

According to Chelsea Barnes of Keep Arkansas Beautiful, their organization receives high volumes of reports daily. “We have 13 operators who take calls,” said Barnes. “A letter will then be sent to the vehicle’s owner about the unlawful action and the consequences of littering in Arkansas and they will be issued a $100 fine.”

Reporting littering in Arkansas is quick, simple and anonymous. Anyone reporting a violation will be asked to provide the following:

Date when the littering occurred Location at which the littering occurred Description of the vehicle, including the license number Description of the item littered Side of vehicle (driver or passenger) from which littering occurred

There are no designated dumping sites in Stuttgart.

When you see litter fall, that’s when you call: 1-866-811-1222.