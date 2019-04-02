EAST (Education Accelerated by Service and Technology ) is a program at White Hall Middle School, now in its second year of implementation. The EAST program encourages students to use a variety of advanced technology that the Little Rock non-profit places in schools, in combination with community partners to make a difference in their local community, according to a school news release. Students in Mrs. DeBill's seventh period class are working with Dave Sadler (from Nelson Architecture Group) to use AutoCAD drafting software. The students are designing an awning for their Middle School courtyard to provide their classmates with a shaded area. Aspects of the project include digital renderings, 2 and 3D designs, cost estimates, and presentations to district administrators and potential investors.