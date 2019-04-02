In a reponse filed March 30, a company being sued by Hot Springs Village Property Owners’ Association for alleged breach of contract directs the same allegations on the POA.

Defendant International Security Networks uses the same language directed at it in the POA’s response, filed Feb. 28.

Both parties contend the other side breached the contract first, that the other’s claim is barred in part or whole by the statute of limitations, that the other side failed to “mitigate its alleged damages,” that the other party is guilty of negligence and that the other’s complaint is “barred by doctrines of fraud, unclean hands, estoppel and waiver.”

The original lawsuit, Hot Springs Village Property Owners’ Association v. International Security Networks, case 63CV-18-1495, was filed Nov. 26. The POA seeks more than $147,000 from the Riviera, Florida-based company, while ISN has countersued the POA for $327,000. Both sides also seek legal expenses.

Four other Saline County Circuit Court lawsuits involving the POA were reviewed last Friday.

• Gene E. Garner v. Board of Directors Hot Springs Village Property Owners’ Association, et al, case 63CV-19-116, attorneys for the POA filed an answer, motion and brief, all on March 15.

Garner contends the court should invalidate an April 2018 change to the HSV protective covenants.

The POA denies the plaintiff’s allegations and asked for a ruling in its favor, with prejudice. In the brief, the POA claims that Garner’s lawsuit repeats allegations made in his lawsuit filed in 2014.

The POA tells the judge that the Arkansas Court of Appeals affirmed a Garland County Circuit Court judgment that the board and POA have the authority to amend, rescind and add to protective covenants.

The POA also contends that Garner’s interpretation of a state statute is incorrect.

Thirdly, the POA tells the court that the plaintiff lacks standing to assert that the POA’s action adversely affects easements owned by the Village’s developer, Cooper Communities Inc. In other words, only CCI could challenge alleged harm to its easements.

• Hot Springs Village Property Owners’ Association v. Johnna Westerman, case 63CV-19-38.

Saline County Circuit Clerk Myka Bono Sample issued a March 15 warning order that the defendent must file an answer or other response within 30 days, or a judgment by default will be issued for the plaintiff. Earlier in the day, the POA’s attorney filed an affidavit that despite his law firm’s best efforts, it has been unable to contact the defendant.

The POA seeks to recover the balance of loaned funds from a promissory note, as well as a sales tax payment the POA submitted to the state Department of Finance and Administration.

• Matt Guthrie and Melanie Guthrie v. Cooper Communities Inc., et al, case 63CV-19-15, Judge Grisham Phillips granted CCI’s consent motion extending CCI’s deadline to respond to April 18, to allow time for the parties to pursue a possible resolution. It was the second extension granted.

The Danville Road neighbors filed suit Jan. 4 for access to their land-locked property.

The Guthries tell the court they depend upon a gravel road between their property and Danville Road as the sole access to their property. The Guthries and former land title holders have used the road more than 40 years, the suit says.

The plaintiffs ask for a prescriptive easement so they can access their home and land.

• Voice staff found no changes since a March 5 Voice article in Cooper Communities Inc. v. Hot Springs Village Property Owners’ Association, case 63CV-18-1513.