An Oklahoma man who allegedly alluded to robbing a pharmacy because his mother needed medicine was arrested Sunday.

Weston Chad Anderson of Pocola was arrested Sunday evening on suspicion of felony robbery and unclassified conduct constituting criminal attempt. He allegedly told employees he needed medicine for his mother and walked behind the counter with a gun in his pocket, the incident report states.

Fort Smith police officer Al Crelia confronted Anderson inside Anderson's Pharmacy after he was described as wearing a motorcycle helmet. Crelia, after Anderson told him he didn't have weapons on his person, patted Anderson down and found a loaded .45 Colt Derringer in his right jacket pocket, the report states.

The caller told Crelia that Anderson walked into the store and said he needed hydromorphone. She said she asked Anderson to take off his helmet and that Anderson instead flipped his visor down, put his hands in his pockets and began to walk behind the counter, the report states.

Anderson after he was cuffed and placed in the patrol unit told Crelia he needed medicine for his mother and was out of options. The pharmacist in the store told Crelia that Anderson had mentioned something about his mother needing medicine and not knowing what to do, the report states.

The pharmacist also said he felt something was off with Anderson, but that he never threatened him, the report states.

Anderson on Tuesday was held in the Sebastian County Adult Detention Center without bond. He is set to appear in court Thursday, according to arrest records.