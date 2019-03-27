Baptist Health and Navaux Inc. are offering a blood test that can detect the earliest stages of cancer. The test quantitatively measures the levels of certain aggressive cancer-causing proteins with a simple blood test.

Scientists at Navaux Inc. developed a blood test that identifies the protein Hepsin in the blood. If a tumor is present, high levels of Hepsin are likely to be detected in the blood draw. Baptist Health is the first health care system to offer this test to patients.

“As an Arkansas-founded company, we felt that it was fitting that we partner with a well-respected, community-focused organization like Baptist Health in achieving our goal of early diagnosis and prognosis in a variety of cancers,” said Don E. Fowler, CEO of Navaux Inc. “Our assays will be informative for physicians and affordable for patients.”

The test can be ordered by a Baptist Health physician. Patients may fill out a form online to pre-register, including the name of the physician that is ordering the test, and pay for the test at baptist-health.com/hepsin. Physicians may order the test through Epic or use the order form also available at baptist-health.com/hepsin.

“The results of the Hepsin test have been very promising,” said Dr. Brent Staggs, director of Baptist Health’s laboratory department. “It’s useful not only in detecting cancer but also for showing if the cancer is spreading throughout the body. If we see a rise in Hepsin levels, we know that the cancer may be getting worse.”