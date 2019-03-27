From Faulkner County Sheriff's Office reports

FC resident files fraudulent use of credit card report

A Quitman woman contacted police Friday after receiving a package from Best Buy she did not order and also noticing several fraudulent transactions on her credit account.

According to an incident report, a 37-year-old Mount Pleasant Road resident called the sheriff's office shortly before 4 p.m. Friday after receiving a package from Best Buy that she did not order. The woman said the package addressed to her contained two Apple AirPods.

After finding the package, the complainant said she checked her credit card statement and found "there were two other purchases." One of the purchases included two Apple TVs. However, according to her statement, "Best Buy could not tell her what the other item purchased was."

While she didn't know what it was, the woman did learn the package was delivered in Florida. The fraudulent purchases were made on March 16, 19 and 20, according to the report.

DWI charge could follow crash

A Greenbrier woman faces a DWI charge after reportedly crashing her vehicle in Wooster shortly after being sent home from work.

According to an incident report, authorities were called to a single-vehicle crash near Reed Road and Ford Street on Saturday afternoon. First responders were extricating the 32-year-old driver as deputies arrived on scene around 12:25 p.m. Saturday.

A witness said the woman who crashed was eastbound on Reed Road when she "left the roadway, striking a chain link fence and then a ditch."

As first responders and Faulkner County deputies worked to get the woman out of her vehicle, the also noticed "a strong odor of marijuana about her person," according to the report.

Once she was extricated, the report states the woman's vehicle was searched.

While searching the vehicle, Cpl. Andrew Dixon reportedly found "a small clear plastic bag [with] a white powder substance in the front passenger floorboard."

The woman was ultimately taken to Conway Regional Medical Center for treatment following the crash. At the hospital, she consented to providing police a blood sample to send off to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for further analysis.

According to the report, deputies learned from the woman's employer that she was sent home from work prior to the crash because she was "acting strange at work."

Her employer told authorities she was slurring her words as if she was "on something" while at work when he proceeded to call the woman's mother to pick her up out of concern, according to his statement. As he attempted to call the woman's mother, the woman's employer said the suspect "left in her vehicle and ended up crashing."

Online records show that charges have not yet been filed following this incident.

Woman opens credit account in husband's name

A Conway man called police after his estranged wife maxed out a credit card she had issued under his name.

According to an incident report, the Hackler Circle resident called the sheriff's office around 1 p.m. Sunday stating his estranged wife "got a credit card in his name" and that he wanted to file a fraud report.

The man's 32-year-old wife reportedly opened a credit account with Capital One under his name and maxed out a $3,000 limit "shortly after receiving" the credit card, according to the man's statement.

The 38-year-old complainant said the issue was affecting his credit report, which is why he called authorities.

According to the report, deputy Robert Hensley attempted to contact the man's wife "to see what she had to see about the situation" but was "not able to make contact" with her.

Hensley provided the complainant with the incident number associated with the report and told him "to call back if he needed assistance in the future."