The Hot Springs Village Voice is on a roll. Last week readers learned the Voice received national recognition as an honorable mention in the Editor & Publisher magazine for “10 Newspapers That Do It Right.” A week later the Voice is pleased to announce that the advertising staff has won 24 awards at the 2019 Arkansas Press Associations “Better Newspaper Advertising Contest.” Entries submitted for consideration were judged by the North Carolina Press Association.

The Voice received eight first place awards as follows: Summer Benedict for “Best Single Ad Over 10” under Half Page,” “Best Special Section Cover,” and “Best Use of One Color Spot;” Kendall Kegley for “Best Ad Campaign” and “Best Real Estate Classified Ad”; Misty Castile for “Best Special Section Cover,”; and Stephanie Highfill for “Best Use of Original Photo.”

The staff won first place for “Best Special Section – Magazine,” and the crown jewel of the night, “Overall Sweepstakes.”

Second place awards went to: Highfill for “Best Ad Campaign,” “Best Section Cover,” “Most Original Idea,” and “Best Automotive Classified Ad,”: Castile for “Best Magazine Cover,” Kegley for “Best Use of Humor,” and “Best Single Supplement Ad” and “Best Real Estate Classified Ad,” and Benedict for “Best Festival – Special Event Ad.”

Third place awards: Kegley for “Best Single Ad Over 10” under Half Page” and “Best Ad Campaign.” Highfill and Castile for “Best Section Cover and Highfill for “Best Use of Original Photo” and Highfill and Jennifer Allen for “Best Newspaper Promotion”; Benedict for “Best Single Supplement Ad.”

Honorable mentions: Highfill for “Best Single Ad Half Page and Over,” and “Best Festival – Special Event Ad.”

Arkansas Press Association editorial awards will be announced June 29.