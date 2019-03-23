The Conway City Council will discuss bids for remodeling the new City Hall during its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Judge "Jack" Roberts District Court Building.

The meeting is open to the public and will not be preceded by a committee meeting.

Aldermen will consider accepting the low bid from Wagner Construction of a little less than $2.5 million to remodel the Federal Building at 1111 Main St. in Conway for the new City Hall.

The proposed ordinance included in the agenda packet indicates the bid "does not include the fire sprinkler system, furniture, fixtures and equipment (window, appliances, office equipment) architecture/engineering fees, design fees and audio/visual equipment."

The council will also discuss annexing 55.14 acres of property at the southeastern corner of the intersection of East Dave Ward Drive/Arkansas 286 and Thomas G. Wilson Drive.

It will consider a nomination to appoint Jackie Wright to fill the vacant seat on the Conway Housing Authority Board left by Tom Mickel, who died in December. The term expires Jan. 15, 2020.

Aldermen will hear the 2019 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) budget and action plan. They will consider a bid for brick pavers.

The council will discuss buying a tandem axle dump truck for the Transportation Department at a cost of $113,152.48, which was included in the department's 2019 budget.

To view the agenda in its entirety, visit www.conwayarkansas.org.