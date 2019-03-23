From Conway Police Department reports

Parole absconder arrested on drug-related charges

A Conway man with a felony warrant was arrested late Tuesday and now faces additional drug charges.

According to an incident report, officers Dellwyn Elkins and Todd Wesbecher were in the Bears Den gas station parking lot when they noticed a maroon 2011 Ford Taurus with two men sitting in it. The suspect vehicle was parked "away from the gas station in the dark."

The vehicle in question belonged to a man who was recently pulled over for having a suspended license and showed to currently have expired tags, according to the report. After noticing the two officers, the driver "abruptly" drove away and backed into a parking space at the Salem Place Apartments, which neighbors the gas station.

"We pulled in beside the vehicle and I got out of the driver's side as a male, Erasmo Cantu, quickly exited the vehicle and began walking away," the incident report reads in part. "I instructed Cantu to wait and began speaking with him as officer Wesbecher began speaking with the driver, Tommy Demarco."

Elkins reportedly told Cantu they needed to talk with Demarco because they knew his license was suspended and that he would be "free to leave as soon as we conducted our business with Demarco." While standing with officer Elkins, Cantu began"sticking his hands in his pockets nervously," according to the report.

After noticing this, Elkins got the OK from Cantu to search the 40-year-old's pockets. Just before police began searching his pockets, Cantu warned Elkins that he had several knives in his pockets. As Elkins carefully took the knives out of Cantu's pockets, he also noticed Cantu dropped "a small black bag" onto the ground, the report states.

According to the report, Cantu had a small bag of suspected marijuana in a shirt pocket and the bag he'd thrown onto the ground "contained two small baggies of a crystal like substance, a baggie filled with cotton swabs with residue, a glass marijuana pipe, a broken glass pipe, and a used syringe."

Cantu was ultimately arrested regarding the outstanding felony warrant already against him as well as additional drug-related charges.

While Demarco was released from the scene, police had his vehicle towed and he was cited for driving on a suspended license and for failing to register his vehicle, according to the report.

Suspect takes McDonald's employee's purse

An unknown suspect reportedly stole a McDonald's employee's purse Thursday morning.

The alleged victim filed a report regarding the theft Wednesday afternoon, according to an incident report.

The woman told police Wednesday that she left the McDonald's on Skyline Drive shortly before 9 a.m. Tuesday with her daughter and stopped for gas at some point as she headed toward Little Rock. When she stopped for gas, the woman said she noticed her purse was missing.

While they were at the fast-food restaurant, the woman said her daughter had her purse on a table but that it was covered with a jacket.

According to the woman's statement, she was later called to Home Depot in Conway after a man found her purse out in the parking lot. The woman looked through her purse and said she only noticed her debit card missing and that she later learned it was fraudulently used twice. The woman's bank records show her card was used at 9:03 a.m. on the day in question at Murphy USA and again at 9:40 a.m. at K&R Fuel for $10.21 and $13.61 respectively.

The woman also told police she found it suspicious that she found "some type of medical or prescription card" for a man she did not know inside her purse.