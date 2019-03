Jefferson County authorities are investigating a Wednesday night homicide after the body of a 21-year-old female was found along Boys Training School Road.

Jefferson County Deputy Coroner April Davis reported that Hannah Roberts was found dead of an apparent gunshot wound to the upper portion of her body.

Jefferson County Coroner Chad Kelley said Roberts' body will be sent to the Arkansas State Medical Examiner for an autopsy.

Please stay with The Commercial for more on this developing story.