March 20

(2009)

10 Years Ago

Kris Allen, a business student at UCA, secured a position in the top ten of “American Idol” with his rendition of Garth Brooks’ “To Make You Feel My Love.”

Greenbrier High School students placed in the 2009 ACTM Regional Mathematics Competition sponsored by the Arkansas Council of Mathematics: Jordan Lewis, statistics; Lauryn Walters, statistics; Taylor Neal, calculus; Joe Larson, statistics and first place overall; Stephanie Ward, calculus and trigonometry; and Brendan Hawk, calculus. Greenbrier Junior High students Jill Goodrich and Misty Hollenbaugh also placed with Hollenbaugh getting first place overall. Students went on to compete at the state level.

(1994)

25 years Ago

Frank E. Robins III, a fourth-generation publisher of the Log Cabin Democrat, announced his retirement.

Marvin Parks, 33, of Wooster, announced his candidacy for the District 44 seat in the state House of Representatives. A graduate of Conway High School and UCA, he had taught mathematics in the Conway School District for 10 years.

State Representative W.H. “Bill” Sanson announced that he would seek his 10th term in the Arkansas General Assembly, representing House District 43.

The UCA Board of Trustees merged the sociology, political science and geography departments to cut costs and increase efficiencies.

(1969)

50 Years Ago

The St. Joseph senior play, “Night of January 16,” starred Carol Stoltz as the leading character, Karen Andre. Other seniors in the play were Dan Nabholz, Ed Tyler and Ray Kordsmeier.

SCA students were informed that female students could now wear “decent” shorts or slacks after 3 p.m. Friday until Sunday but they could not be worn into the Administration building, to classes, to school functions held at Ida Waldron and Snow Fine Arts, or to dances. Female students could also purchase a 50-cent permit to be out one-half hour past curfew on weekends.

(1944)

75 Years Ago

Thirteen new N3N navy training planes were flown to Conway to be used for training at the Kenneth Starnes flying school.

Patricia Lachowsky celebrated her second birthday with a party at the home of her grandmother, Mrs. Mary Lachowsky, 344 Conway Boulevard.

Unable to get out himself, John A. Metzger, 90-year-old citizen of the Sunny Gap community, sent for a Red Cross volunteer and gave him $10. A native of Germany, he had lived in Faulkner County most of his life and was concerned over the condition of the world.

(1919)

100 Years Ago

Miss Clydabelle Loeb entertained a number of little folks at her home on Oliver Street in honor of her little cousins, Marie and Fern Huffbauer of Wichita, Kansas. After games and frolic, delicious refreshments were served. Prentice Merritt and Emily and Lillian Robins assisted the hostess in entertaining the following children: Mary Lillian and Louise Evans; Beatrice, Virginia and Irene Robins; Marguerite Constantine; Sarah Merritt; Richard Wright; Morris Gray and Allen Merritt.