Did you ever walk in this door? Do you know where it was? Please send your answers, comments and stories to mystery@thecabin.net

Last Week’s Reveal: Last week’s mystery artifact was a spokeshave. In the days before “rubber tires,” wagons (and early cars) had wooden wheels. The spokes and hubs were wooden while the rim was usually metal. The wheels were made individually by wheelwrights and blacksmiths. Each spoke was shaped by hand, or on a wood lathe.

Broken spokes were either repaired or new ones had to be shaved to match the other existing spokes. This handy little tool, part of the permanent collection at the Faulkner County Museum, was used to create, repair and shape spokes for many Faulkner County residents.

To see more Faulkner County Museum artifacts, visit the museum, its Facebook page or its website www.faulknercountymuseum.org Help preserve the county’s history by supporting the museum!