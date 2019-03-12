Hot Springs Village Property Owners’ Association board members Nancy Luehring, Mike Medica and Buddy Dixon presided over the Let’s Talk dialogue with Villagers Wednesday, March 6 at Coronado Center. Approximately 40 people gathered to ask questions and listen to responses from the board member panel.

Luehring opened with what she called a “fun fact” about the board elections. She said 23,248 ballots were mailed out to Villagers in good standing on March 1, and that ballots must be received by the POA by 4 p.m. March 20. The returned ballots are stored in a locked vault at the POA offices. On March 21 the ballots will be taken to the Ouachita Room at Woodlands Center to be counted.

She added, “there is no quorum required for board elections, so if only 10 ballots are returned and six are for one person, that person will be elected.” She urged Villagers to vote.

As with previous Let’s Talk dialogues, several questions concerned the outdoor pool project. Other concerns included Village finances, POA and board transparency, marketing, the decision to extend commercial sewer service to Jessieville schools, the McAuley Center and Home Plate Café and infrastructure maintenance.

Pool questions predominated, with many concerned about the cost of the pool in relation to other infrastructure needs. One Villager commented that the pool is not a new amenity, but one that would replace one of the earliest amenities in the Village.

Another commented that the outdoor pool was one of the reasons they bought a home in the Village ears ago, and a third said that some other retirement communities had two outdoor pools.

After responding to pool issues, Luehring said, “please come to the POA Forum on March 11” because it is specifically about the pool.

When asked how they felt about the pool, the panelists all responded that they had not discussed it among themselves, with Dixon adding, “I haven’t decided how I’m going to vote on that.”

He further noted that his emails from Villagers were running about 60 percent against the pool.

About Village finances, concerns centered on the apparent lack of transparency about salaries. The panelists all cited instructions by the POA’s attorneys not to discuss that topic because of the current lawsuit by Cooper Communities, Inc. vs. Hot Springs Village POA, case 63CV-18-1513. Medica stated that he would consider release of salary ranges, but not individual salaries.

Q

uestions about infrastructure repairs, maintenance and costs were also raised, with the main three, water, sewer and roads, being primary.

Luehring commented that Jason Temple, COO, had met his target for 2017 and 2018 in bringing the lift stations up to full working order, with 44 completed and the rest to be completed this year, and his progress on identifying and evaluating the culverts in need of repair.

Medica noted that, once repaired, maintaining infrastructure could be regularly scheduled. Luehring added, “97 percent of the 2019 budget is for operations and infrastructure.”

The infrastructure discussion elicited a comment about the vote last May to extend sewer service to the Boys and Girls Club, McAuley Center and Home Plate Café.

One concern was that this would open the Village to other outside entities joining the Village sewer system. The panel responded that any additional outside customers would have to be approved by the board. Luehring noted (twice) that providing that service to those named entities reduced risks to the Village, but she did not have an opportunity to explain those potential risks.

A comment concerning packages marketing the Village in the past compared to now sparked a lively discussion concerning housing guests visiting on Discovery Packages outside the Village, when there were numerous rental properties inside the Village that were not being used.

Luehring believes those were unfurnished units, but agreed to investigate after other Villagers confirmed that the available units mentioned were for short-term rentals. Luehring further suggested that Villagers with rental properties should contact Kevin Sexton to let him know about their properties for the Gold Star program.

One Villager commented that he recently visited The Villages in Florida just to see what was offered, and said he “couldn’t get out of there fast enough,” which elicited much laughter.

In closing, Luehring invited Villagers to attend and observe the New Board Member education forum at the Coronado Center on March 27 and 28.

The next Let’s Talk will be 9 a.m. Saturday, March 23, at the DeSoto Club. Look for the registration form in the Friday Village Digest e-blast.

If you don’t receive the Village Digest, sign up through http://explorethevillage.com/members/forms/e-news/ Videos of all Let’s Talk sessions, POA Forums, and recent board meetings are, or will soon be available on the Village’s YouTube site at http://www.YouTube.com/HSVPOA

Yesterday’s POA Forum on the outdoor pool will be posted there, also.