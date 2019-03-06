LITTLE ROCK — Applications are now available to high school students for the summer Medical Applications of Science for Health (MASH) camps.

These two-week MASH camps will be offered at 35 different medical facilities throughout Arkansas and are designed to expose rising high-school juniors and seniors to healthcare-related careers.

“The MASH program gives students an inside look at various healthcare professions and is designed to spark students’ interest in the medical field,” said Jennifer Craig, director of leadership development for Arkansas Farm Bureau. “A large number of the camps are held in rural medical centers and seek to attract local students from surrounding areas.”

Applications are available through school guidance counselors or by contacting the MASH director in your area. Director contact information and local camp information can be found at http://bit.ly/MASHinfo.

“The idea is that future medical students from a rural background are more likely to return to their roots, and rural communities across Arkansas have tremendous need for healthcare providers,” said Craig. “Students are often unaware of the wide variety of career opportunities available in healthcare, so MASH can be a game-changer for students at a time when they’re trying to figure out what career track they want to pursue.”

County Farm Bureau organizations and the MASH Partnership sponsor students so they may attend the camps at no cost. More information on the MASH program can be obtained by contacting Amber Marshall with UAMS, 501-686-6188, or Jennifer Craig of Arkansas Farm Bureau, 501-228-1269.