Sebastian County residents, especially senior citizens, need to be aware of a reported scam artist in the county, a Sebastian County Sheriff's Office news release states.

The sheriff's office took a report of fraud on Wednesday. An 88-year-old resident reported paying a man, identified as 40-year-old Brian Stanley, $4,200 to repair her driveway, with the man not following through on his promises. The man reportedly said he would redo her driveway to include a base layer and asphalt. He came and laid down a layer of crusher rock, but did no further work. In early February, the man said he would be back in two weeks to finish the job.

The man also told the woman he would paint her house, asking for $1,000 upfront to cover his labor. He returned on Feb. 13 and asked for $600 to cover the paint. The woman has paid almost $6,000, and so far the only work done was a thin layer of crusher rock on her driveway.

The release describes Stanley as a white man with dark hair and dark eyes. He stands about five feet, six inches tall and weighs over 200 pounds.

"While he has been identified, investigators have been unable to find the man or even locate his supposed company," the release states.

Residents have been advised check out contractors through references, the Better Business Bureau and the Arkansas Attorney General's Office.

Residents who have had Stanley come to their home and offer to do work are asked to call the sheriff's office at (479) 783-1051.