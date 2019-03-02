The Fort Smith Police Department was called out to the site of a fire on Wednesday.

Fort Smith Police Officer Joseph Underwood was dispatched to a residence in the 7800 block of Joseph Street at about 9:21 p.m. Wednesday, according to a police department report. Underwood made contact with the homeowner, a Fort Smith woman.

The homeowner's daughter reported a man came to the residence and asked for money on Tuesday. The man said he needed $17 and some change to fix a tire. The daughter said she did not have any money, and after the man replied that he needed the money, she responded she did not have any money to give him. The daughter then observed the man, who she described as nice and genuine, go to a neighbor's house. She later observed him standing behind the residence, watching the house, which she found odd.

Teddy Abbey of the Fort Smith Fire Department explained there was a "v" pattern of burn damage that indicated the fire started in the corner of the back porch. There were several citronella candles in the corner, along with a couple of bamboo torches. Underwood also noticed a green liquid pooled around the candles and torches. Abbey then informed him there was no sign of any accelerants where the fire started.

Abbey said he was unable to determine if the fire was an arson, and the incident would need to be investigated further.