February 28

(2009)

10 Years Ago

Becky Ellis’ second grade class at Ellen Smith Elementary School received postcards from all 50 states as part of an annual project she did with her students.

Lynnsey Graham, Catori Jones, Kylan Wilcox and Megan Miller, all in Mrs. Thomas’ class at Eastside Elementary School in Greenbrier were among kindergarten students pictured at an All-American cookout which culminated their study on patriotism.

The United Christian Women’s Ministries of Christ Temple Holiness Church, 868 Willow Street, presented crocheted blankets, cap and bootie combinations, picture frames and individual keepsake boxes to the Perinatal Bereavement Program of Conway Regional Health Systems.

(1994)

25 Years Ago

Travis Sims was seeking his fifth term as District 9 Justice of the Peace on the Faulkner County Quorum Court. A life long resident of the county, he had owned and operated Travis Sims Appliance Service for 15 years.

Greenbrier seniors Gwen Fielder and William B. Parsons were selected the Conway Noon Optimist Club January Teens of the Month.

Kevin Culwell, a member of Troop 71 of First United Methodist Church, achieved the rank of Eagle Scout. His Eagle project consisted of planning and carrying out the landscaping around the new family life center at Peace Lutheran Church in Conway.

(1969)

50 Years Ago

The Jack ‘n Jill Children’s Shop, owned by Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Owens, moved from 1009 Oak Street to 1003 Oak Street. The new location was the former office of Arkansas Power & Light. Approximately $8,500 was spent in remodeling the building, including a new window.

Delta Zeta sorority at SCA presented its annual style show with fashions were from Lefler’s Fashion Shop and Bell’s Men’s Shop.

Herman Stermer of Conway, one of this community’s foremost authorities on purple martins, reported that one of the first martins of the season had arrived at his home.

(1944)

75 Years Ago

Monte B. Horn returned to Conway from Paris Texas to become associated with his sister, Mrs. Ernest Simpson, in the operation of Conway Cleaners. He had been with Swift & Company there for 14 years.

Two hundred girls from across Arkansas would meet at Central College for the annual state conference of Girl’s Auxiliary March 3-5.

Sixty-five attended the Tractor Operators School held at the Faulkner County Courthouse under the sponsorship of James H. Moore, county agricultural agent. Instruction was given in lubrication, care of motors and tires, and other matters connected to tractor operation.

(1919)

100 Years Ago

Edward Markham purchased the local Arkansas Democrat agency from Peel Allison and Sam Davidson.

A play given by the young ladies of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, entitled, “A Modern Cinderella and ‘Nancy,’” was enjoyed by a large crowd at St. Joseph’s Hall. The proceeds netted $67 which would go into the fund for the new church to be built in the near future.