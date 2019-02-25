Fort Smith directors will discuss amending or removing ordinances from the municipal code, the establishment of two advisory committees and see a presentation of the new Police Department website and mobile app.

In a memo from City Administrator Carl Geffken to Mayor George McGill and the board, Ward 2 Director Andre Good pointed out last July an ordinance prohibiting the operation of a public dance hall on Sunday.

The board requested a full overview of the ordinances that could be repealed or amended. All department heads provided feedback on ordinances related to their department.

Some additional amendments include changes in the approved times for door-to-door sales, registration fee to legally perform door-to-door sales, change curfew ordinances for minors to match federal law, modify language in the chapter about “vehicles for hire” to include Lyft and Uber, among other changes.

Geffken also wrote that the city clerk’s office is recodifying the ordinances, which means the city code is being consolidated and reorganized in a logical and sequential order. A vendor will review the code to ensure there are no grammatical errors or inconsistencies and complies with state law. The board will receive occasional updates before its final review and approval.

Fort Smith’s last ordinance recodification occurred in 1992.

The board will also discuss the creation of a Sanitation Advisory Committee to provide staff with recommendations about the recycling program, learn about equipment replacement, operations, routes and other aspects that may “require policy changes or direction from the Board of Directors,” according to a memo from Deputy City Administrator Jeff Dingman.

It will also discuss a temporary advisory committee related to the formation of a public facilities board if voters approve a 1-cent sales tax for the U.S. Marshals Museum, “pending the potential success of the initiative.”

If passed, the city will need a clear understanding of how the board will operate. The temporary committee would answer five questions:

• Who will be appointed to the board, and how will that occur?

• What duties and responsibilities will the board have, specifically in regard to the facilitation of the museum?

• Why is the board needed?

• Will citizens have direct input into the lease between the board and museum?

• How will transparency be “achieved and protected” in the process of appointing members, outlining responsibilities and giving recommendations?

The committee will dissolve once the public facilities board is created or voters do not approve the sales tax.

Lastly, the Fort Smith Police Department will give a presentation on its new website and mobile app. It will demonstrate both platforms and allow the directors to ask questions.

The Board of Directors will meet noon Tuesday at the Fort Smith Public Library.