The Newport Special School District held the monthly Board Meeting on Tuesday, February 19th. The meeting began at 6 pm in the boardroom of NSSD Administration Building. All board members were in attendance and close to 30 visitors, which included the building administrators and roughly 20 guests.

The meeting was called to order by Board President Dennis Haigwood followed by the Pledge of Allegiance and prayer. Haigwood welcomed guests to the meeting and opened the floor to Dr. Keith Williams of McPherson and Jacobson to give a presentation on the search for a new district Superintendent. Williams updated the board on the numerous responses from focus groups and online surveys to the four set questions. He informed the board that 20 people had applied for the position of Superintendent. The next step in the process for the firm is to compile a list of 22-24 interview questions into an interview packet. The firm will publicly announce the finalist on March 7th. The Board will receive video on each of the finalist, five-seven in number. Of the finalist, three or four will be chose for interviews. The interviews are scheduled for March 11th through March 14th.

Mrs. Leanne Bradley was present to receive recognition for the Hungry Hound Café. The Café is a campus restaurant ran by the students involved in that area of the Consumer Science Program. Bradley explained that students working in the Hungry Hound are certified and excel in the restaurant atmosphere. Two students explained their role at the Café. Crotts, a high school alumni, attends ASUN Culinary Arts and Michael Riley is an NHS senior planning a future career as a Chef. It is important to note that Mrs. Leanne Bradley and her program were featured on KAIT8 and a feature is planned to air on AETN on March 6th.

In other Board business, the minutes of the January 15th meetings were approved, the January Financial Report was approved, the Non-Binding Budget for 2020-22 was approved, a Resolution for Electronic Signature of Disbursing Officer was approved, and the date change for the March meeting to March 26th was approved.

Ken James presented the Superintendent’s Report. First, he informed the board that he has spent time meeting with stakeholders over the past few weeks, which included many community members, parents and business leaders to help understand the community climate and feelings. He visited the campuses and expressed encouragement for the district. He visited teachers and classrooms and met with administrators. James proceeded to inform the board of new legislation; HB1145 includes mandatory teacher raises, HB103 includes changes to the Anti-Bullying Act, HB1008 increases School Board training, and HB1015 requires Journalism to be offered in high school. NHS will participate in the American Legion Air Rifle Championships on Saturday, March 9th. James also explained that the district was participating in a book study, “Leading a High reliability School”.

The Board returned from Closed Session at 7:47 pm. Actions were taken to re-employ Administrators, hire Samantha Aikens as Jr. High Cheer Coach/Sponsor, accept resignation of Sara Solis and Linda Walls. The meeting adjorned at 7:49 pm.