NORMAN, Okla. — The University of Oklahoma Board of Regents have scheduled a special meeting to discuss an undisclosed "personnel investigation."

An OU news release says regents will go into executive session Wednesday in Oklahoma City. The meeting is closed to the public.

The subject of the meeting was not disclosed, but the university announced Feb. 13 that it had hired a law firm to investigate "allegations of serious misconduct."

The Oklahoman newspaper, citing unnamed sources, has reported that the investigation involved former OU President David Boren. The Associated Press was not able to confirm that.

An attorney for Boren says Boren denies any inappropriate behavior during his more than 20 years as OU president and described the probe as a "character assassination."

Boren, 77, is a former Oklahoma governor and U.S. senator.