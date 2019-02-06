Can you spell “tsunami"?

Brayden Marsh can. And that was the word he spelled correctly to win the Crawford County Spelling Bee on Jan. 26 at the Van Buren Fine Arts Center.

Participants included third- through eighth-grade students who placed in the top four at their respective school’s preliminary spelling bees.

The Crawford County Spelling Bee started with 63 students from schools across the county and, after two hours of competition, there were only two students remaining: Marsh, from Parkview Elementary School, and Kate Cheatham, from Rena Elementary School.

The two competed against students from across the county for the top prizes.

Marsh will now represent Crawford County at the State Spelling Bee, which will take place in Conway on March 2.

Generations Bank was the proud sponsor of the Crawford County Spelling Bee, along with event host, the Van Buren School District. The state competition is sponsored by The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

The Scripps National Spelling Bee is the nation’s largest and longest-running educational promotion, administered on a not-for-profit basis. State level winners qualify to compete at the National Spelling Bee, which is held each May in Washington, D.C.