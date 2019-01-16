Crawford County officials both old and new participated in an educational activity concerning their county government on Monday.

A legislative procedure meeting was held at the Crawford County Emergency Operations Center in Van Buren at 6 p.m. Monday. The meeting was presented by Crawford County District Court Judge Charles Baker and Jacob Howell, attorney for the Crawford County Quorum Court. Baker said the purpose of the meeting was to provide some training to new justices of the peace. They are just beginning their first term, and Howell and Baker wanted to give them an outline on how county government operates.

The meeting covered a range of topics. The officials present were given the opportunity to ask questions at the end of each section.

In his section, Baker discussed county budgets, including an explanation of Arkansas Code § 14-14-802, which Baker said tells what a quorum court must do and what it can do in terms of budgeting.

Howell talked about quorum court procedures. He explained Arkansas statutes pertaining to, among other subjects, the legislative powers the JPs have.

A five-page cheat sheet for Robert’s Rules of Order was also passed out to the JPs.