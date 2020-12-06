• If you use an outdoor fire pit, you use wood as your source of fuel to get it roaring. But not all wood is the same, and you should avoid pressure-treated wood. This is lumber that's designed for construction — railroad ties, decking, shipping pallets — and it is treated with chemicals to prevent rotting. Those chemicals are released when this wood is burned, and they can be dangerous. If you have some leftover untreated plywood, it's fine to burn. But when in doubt, don't take the risk. Also, avoid burning cardboard: It can create huge, smoldering "flakes" that can travel and ignite fires.

• Even though an outdoor clothesline is the most energy-efficient way to dry laundry, a dryer is a necessity for many people. To maximize the efficiency of your dryer, try locating the machine in a warm room rather than a cold basement; when warmer air goes into the dryer, it needs less energy to heat up. Also, separate clothing based on drying times; heavy, damp towels should be dried separately from quick-drying fabrics. Also, avoid drying items like nylon and athletic wear; they can shrink in the dryer and they dry quickly when hung.

• They're probably something you're not washing every day, but when you do launder oily rags, never put them in the dryer. If you've cleaned up a spill of cooking oil or have oily work rags from the garage, washing them won't always get all the oil out of the fabric. And if you toss them into the dryer, the high heat has the potential to create a fire from the residual oil. The best solution is to hand-wash and air dry. If the rags are beyond saving, toss them into the trash.

• If cooking isn't your best skill, the next time you're invited to a potluck party, volunteer to bring reusable dishes and utensils instead of paper plates and plastic forks and spoons. At the end of the party, you can either wash them at the house or box them up and use your dishwasher at home (which is the most energy-and water-efficient way to wash dishes). Everyone will feel better knowing the party didn't generate trash bags full of disposable waste. Cheers!

• If you must use disposable paper plates, go with the most boring, uncoated, unprinted kinds. Party plates that come in bright colors with shiny coatings are not compostable, nonrecyclable and can be expensive to purchase. Generic white paper plates or durable "Classic White" Chinet plates get the job done and can be safely tossed into the compost bin at home to break down and become beneficial mulch.

• Do you ever wonder how much power your TV or refrigerator actually uses? One way to get an accurate measure is to use a device called a Kill-A-Watt, which connects to your appliances and displays on a large LCD screen a true measurement of energy consumption for that appliance. You can figure out if the fridge is draining energy and make a smart choice if it needs to be replaced. These devices normally cost about $25 to buy, but your local library may actually have one it loans out for free.

• When in doubt about what to give someone as a gift, think potted plants. Some easy-to-grow plants that are nearly impossible to kill include snake plants, jade plants, peace lilies, succulents and, of course, cacti. Repot the plant in a pretty ceramic pot (with drainage holes) and tie a bow around it, making sure to leave the care instructions tag that comes with the plant. And remember: Stores like Lowe's will take back the plastic container the plant came in for recycling.

Danny Seo is an environmental lifestyle expert. His creative ideas have made him America’s leading authority on modern, eco-friendly living.