When most of us go to visit a forest, we expect thousands of lush green trees, maybe some squirrels, deer and birds. However, this northern Arizona forest is quite different — instead we see petrified trees.



At one time Petrified Forest National Park was filled with vibrant vegetation, but it was destroyed by volcanic lava. Because of erosion, the logs became uncovered and were petrified. Now the park and surrounding Painted Desert are great for discovery and exploration: hiking, exhibits, science, cycling and especially photography.



The area is dry but not really a desert as it is considered to be a short grass prairie, semi-arid grassland or intermountain basin. It does rain and snow at times. The 200 million-year-old fossils in the park help to tell the stories of its past.



The wildlife in this colorful area include spiders, mammals, reptiles, lizards, birds and rabbits.



From one end of the park to the other is 28 miles. The drive takes about an hour. Visitors will find the larger amounts of petrified wood in the south end of the park. Entering from the south, stop at the Rainbow Forest Museum and Visitors Center. There you will find a park film and paleontological exhibits.



Take a walk on the Crystal Forest and/or Giant Logs trails. Giant Logs is 0.4 miles long and behind the Rainbow Forest Museum. It is a place to find some of the most colorful and largest petrified logs. Be sure to see “Old Faithful” at the top of the trail, which is paved trail with some stairs. Crystal Forest Trail is a 0.75-mile loop. The name comes from the crystals that are found in the logs.



Then rest up as you drive along the Blue Mesa Road Loop, which offers a look into the colorful badlands.



Coming from the north end, visit the Painted Desert Visitors Center to view the movie of the park. Select some overlooks to take in the rich colors. Visit the 100-year-old Painted Desert Inn, which was originally made from petrified wood. It is a national historic landmark and today is a museum that focuses on Route 66, the building’s history and the Civilian Conservation Corps.



This area offers a chance to see a variety of plants, animals and scenery on Painted Desert Rim Trail. It is an unpaved trail and about a one-mile round trip.



The Painted Desert is home to many colors. It is like a huge painting — nature’s art. The landscape is made up of rocks in colors and tones from grays and reds to lavenders, oranges and pinks. There are many trails throughout the park and plenty of off-trail experiences. Guided programs are not being given during the pandemic, but you might find a ranger or volunteer who has plenty of information to share with you. Backpacking and wilderness camping are also not permitted at this time.



Bicycling is a great way to explore, but there are only a few routes. Horseback riding is a fun way to see the off-the-beaten-path areas. Two miles north of the Painted Desert Visitor Center is the Painted Desert Wilderness access trail, on the northwest side of the Painted Desert Inn. There is parking for your trailer and room to unload and load your trusty steeds.



Bring Fido along; he is more than welcome to hike. Be sure to bring your binoculars for up-close viewing of the landscape and petroglyphs at Newspaper Rock.



A camera is a must for visiting this colorful part of the U.S. It is a photographer’s paradise.

T

here is plenty more to see and do throughout the park, and the visitors centers can help with directing you to what attractions are best suited for your available time and interests. Information on lodging is available at visitarizona.com.



Check out safety information and COVID-19 guidelines at nps.gov/coronavirus.