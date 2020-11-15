TIP OF THE WEEK

As the list of benefits continues to grow from eating a healthier diet, making the decision to get more fruits and vegetables into your diet is easy. What's not so easy is actually getting started with your first trip to the grocery store or ordering online when you're looking to eat healthier.

Here are a few tips to help you navigate the supermarket aisles for the healthiest options, according to the Better Health Channel:

• Make a list: Before you go food shopping, plan your meals for the week.

• Choose the low-fat option: For example, select low-fat milk, cheese, yoghurt, salad dressings and gravies.

• Buy leaner cuts of meat: If unsure, look for the Heart Foundation tick of approval.

• Opt for "skin off": Chicken skin contains loads of calories and saturated fat, so skinless chicken breasts are a healthier choice.

• Beware of salt hidden in processed meats: Limit your consumption of salami, ham, corned beef, bacon, smoked salmon, frankfurts and chicken loaf.

• Purchase fresh or frozen vegetables: Canned and pickled vegetables tend to be high in added salt.

• Check the date: Avoid the risk of eating unsafe perishable foods, especially chilled or frozen items. A 'use-by' date shows the date by which a product should be consumed, while a 'best before' date indicates the date until which the food will remain at its best quality.

• Keep hot foods hot and cold foods cold: When transporting food between the supermarket and your home, make sure high-risk foods (such as meats, dairy products and seafood) are kept out of the "temperature danger zone."

• Look for food bargains: Bulk-buy nutritious meal ingredients at markets and supermarkets. Non-perishable options with long shelf lives include dried vegetables, beans, legumes and dried pasta.

• Limit takeaway and convenience foods: These are expensive, high in fat, high in salt and low in nutrition, and leave you hungry again a few hours after you eat them.

EASY RECIPE

Shrimp Dip

Serves: 16

Ingredients:

• 8 ounces whipped cream cheese

• 1/2 cup mayonnaise

• 1/2 cup sour cream

• 1/2 cup shrimp cocktail sauce

• 2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

• 1 pound frozen cooked shrimp, thawed, shelled, deveined

• Old Bay seasoning

• 1 tomato, diced

• 3 green onions, diced

• 2 tablespoons chopped fresh dill

Steps:

In a medium bowl, combine cream cheese, mayonnaise and sour cream. Spread onto large plate with curved edge. Spread cocktail sauce over mixture. Top with shredded cheese and shrimp.

Dust shrimp with Old Bay seasoning. Top with tomato, green onions and dill.

Chill at least a half-hour. Serve with crackers or bread. (SouthernKitchen.com)

DRINK

Artificial, real sugar linked to heart problems

Drinks sweetened with artificial or real sugar could both be linked to heart problems according to a new study published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology. The study surveyed 100,000 participants and found that beverages with real sugar or with a sugar substitute were both associated with a higher risk of heart disease. Researchers said that between 20% and 35% of people who drink beverages with real sugar or a sugar substitute are higher risk of having a heart event compared to people who don't.

FUN FACT

Sound can influence taste

High-frequency sounds enhance the sweetness in food, while low frequencies bring out the bitterness.