The American Legion Auxiliary, 4901 Midland Boulevard, Fort Smith, will hold its annual holiday bazaar from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Proceeds will be used to purchase gifts for the VA Hospital Gift Wrap that will be held in Rogers this year.

Handmade items will include kimonos, tank top shirt extenders, dish towel dresses, microwave bowl holders, bean bag hand warmers, decorative table covers, angel pins, aprons, dog coats, stuffed animals, baby quilts, jar crosses, Christmas trees with lights, and much more.

The community is welcome to attend. For more information, call (479) 221-6884.