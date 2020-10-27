Columns share an author’s personal perspective.



Q: Since I started working from home during the pandemic, I have been having neck and back pain. If this isn’t just stress, what else can it be?



A: Many of those lucky enough to still have a job have had their work situation changed by the pandemic, from the number of hours they work on their computer, phone, etc., to the new ergonomics of their home office, to changes in social interactions, stress and other factors. Muscular skeletal issues from work, including office work, such as pain, stiffness, swelling and other symptoms in the neck, back, arms, legs, hands, wrists and other joints/locations are very common for many different reasons.



When Henry Ford started the five-day, 40-hour workweek to allow his employees time to spend with their families, the stage was set for having a work-life balance. One danger of working from home is the blurring of the line between work and life. Working too many hours can have negative health effects, but how much is too much? The exact number is not known, but three hours of overtime a day (translating to a 55-hour, five-day workweek) has been shown to:

Double the risk of developing depression.

Increase the risk of heart disease 50% to 75% (one study showed one to two hours overtime did not carry the same risk).

Increase stress



Stress can manifest with many possible symptoms, such as headaches, backaches and neck pain, concentration issues, memory issues, nonoptimal judgment, mood changes, sleep problems, high blood pressure, increased risk of heart disease, digestive issues, social issues, an increased risk of substance abuse, relationship issues, decreased social interactions, and premature death.



So, how can stress be decreased and a better work-life balance be achieved?



Identify your stressors and address them.

Avoid: Learn to say no and/or become better organized so you can avoid becoming overwhelmed and overextended.

Alter: Adjust your goals, specifically getting away from a perfectionist approach. Compromise in stressful situations when that is a realistic option. Be assertive when that is an appropriate strategy.

Adapt: Share your feelings with trusted coworkers. Reframe the stressful situations so you can look at them in a better light. Work on looking at the positive side of things. Keep a diary to allow you a place to “vent” and address your feelings.

Accept: Learn to “let things slide” and do not take them personally. Do not try to control the “uncontrollable.” Learn to forgive. Utilize the support system you have, both at and outside (friends and family) of work.



Identify whether too many hours are being spent at work and not enough at life. Plan, schedule and follow through with downtime (including vacations.



Engage in regular fun activities. Consider meditation, yoga, tai chi, massage therapy or other relaxation activities. Ensure you get regular exercise, and follow a healthy diet and lifestyle (specifically avoiding smoking and drug abuse, and limiting caffeine, alcohol and sugar consumption).



If none of this helps, consider seeking help from a counselor.



Another common contributor to workplace musculoskeletal issues is nonoptimized office ergonomics. Office workplace factors to address include:

Chair height: your feet should comfortably be flat on the floor (or on a footrest), and your knees should be at a 90-degree angle and at the same level as your hips.

Chair armrests: your elbows should gently and comfortably rest on the armrests at a 90-degree angle, allowing you to comfortably put your hands on the keyboard and mouse while being able to keep your arms close to your body, your shoulders relaxed and your wrists on the same level as your elbows.

Chair back support: your chair should comfortably support your spinal curves.

Keyboard/mouse set up: the keyboard and mouse should be on the same level, allowing you to keep your wrists straight, supported by a wrist pad. They should be positioned so you do not need to reach for them, as should your phone or other devices you will frequently use. It is a good idea to alternate the hand that controls your mouse, and to adjust the mouse settings so you can control it with gentle manipulations.

Monitor setup: you should sit about an arm’s length from the monitor, with the top of the screen at or just slightly below your eye level.



Even with optimized office ergonomics, sitting too many hours a day, even if you get regular exercise, has significant negative health effects, including an increased risk of cardiovascular disease and an increase in overall premature mortality. A good way to address this is to schedule regular walks (outside if you can) as part of your daily work routine.

The pandemic has changed many things in our lives, and for those now working from home, the pluses and minuses of their new work environment should be addressed. Although there are many more things to consider, the above is, I hope, a good start.



Jeff Hersh, Ph.D., M.D., can be reached at DrHersh@juno.com.