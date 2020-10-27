Dr. Sheila Jacobs, chief academic officer at Arkansas Tech University-Ozark Campus, has been selected to present her dissertation to the Mid-South Educational Research Association (MSERA).

Jacobs will offer a lecture on her dissertation, "Voices of the Mentors: An Examination of Perceptions and Meaning-making of Mentors in a Site-based Program," during the MSERA virtual conference on Wednesday and Thursday.

MSERA was formed in 1972 as a nonprofit, incorporated educational organization that encourages and provide results of quality educational research in elementary and secondary schools as well as in institutions of higher learning.

Learn more at msera.org/annual-meeting.html.