Even though the Fort Smith Public Library is only open for appointments and curbside pickup, circulation numbers are only down 20% from the same time last year.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the library has made an effort to have as many resources available to the public as possible while maintaining health and safety guidelines.

Soon after having to close to the public, the library started curbside pickup, and over the summer, it opened to appointments that are available to make online.

In September, the main branch of the library circulation numbers were 22.9% lower than September 2019. Circulation numbers are calculated by the number of items patrons check out of the library. Across all four branches, circulation was down 46.9%.

Black Tie Bingo

One of their socially distant events is their upcoming 13th annual Black Tie Bingo with a drive-thru event. The event will take place Nov. 7.

Participants may drive through any time between 6-7 p.m. to support the library endowment’s fundraiser for library books for children. Gourmet snack boxes, gift bags, scratch-off bingo cards, a raffle and great prizes will all be a part of this safe no-contact event, featuring Daren Bobb as Master of Ceremonies, and entertainment by the Don Bailey Jazz Ensemble.

Tickets are available for $50 each, with proceeds benefiting the Fort Smith Public Library. The library requires RSVP by Nov. 1.