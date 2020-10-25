Births

Mercy Fort Smith announces the following births:

Milogros Disantis and Ronald McKerall II of Fort Smith, a girl, Oct. 12.

Lauren Simmons of Paris, a boy, Oct. 12.

Patricia Aguilar and Valentin Morain Castillo of Fort Smith, a boy, Oct. 12.

Kayleen Johnson and David Stogner of Booneville, a boy, Oct. 12.

Sara Ramirez Ramirez of Stigler, a girl, Oct. 13.

Katelynn and Dustin Zimmer of Magazine, a girl, Oct. 13.

Rebecca and Zachariah Wallmark of Van Buren, a girl, Oct. 13.

Julianna Poindexter and Anthony Hill of Sallisaw, a girl, Oct. 13.

Greyson Freeman and William Johnson of Alma, a girl, Oct. 13.

Sarandy and Jeffrey Westfall of Van Buren, a boy, Oct. 13.

Summer and Kolby Kerr of Barling, a girl, Oct. 14.

Ashley McDaniel and Allen Benefield of Poteau, a girl, Oct. 14.

Leah Flurry of Van Buren, a boy, Oct. 14.

Breanna and Michael Warren of Tushkahoma, a girl, Oct. 14.

Lacey Deaton and Christopher Shepherd of Fort Smith, a girl and a boy, Oct. 14.

Samantha and David Gates of Paris, a boy, Oct. 15.

Taylor Bailey of Greenwood, a boy, Oct. 15.

Tanis and Aaron Fox of Lowell, a boy, Oct. 15.

Monica Hurst and Cory Bowen of Greenwood, a boy, Oct. 15.

Teresa Meadows and Lemiah Wilcox of Fort Smith, a boy, Oct. 15.

Julianne and Andrew Bowen of Barling, a boy, Oct. 15.

Carly Canada and Dakota Dickens of Waldron, a boy, Oct. 15.

Blaise Thomas and Jason Varnell Jr. of Paris, a girl, Oct. 15.

Makayla Newby of Alma, a girl, Oct. 15.

Brittney Davis and Ronnie Arbuckle III of Van Buren, a girl, Oct. 15.

Courtney and Riley Yandell of Fort Smith, a boy, Oct. 15.

Allison Brailey and John Restine Jr. of Fort Smith, a boy, Oct. 16.

Nhi and Esteban Castanon of Barling, a boy, Oct. 16.

Jennifer Velasquez and Gerson Mendez of Fort Smith, a boy, Oct. 16.

Katelynn and Destry Williams of Keota, a girl, Oct. 16.

Megan and Dylan Stedman of Alma, a boy, Oct. 16.

Valarie Rangel of Charleston, a girl, Oct. 16.

Jaymee and Justin Todd of Booneville, a boy, Oct. 16.

Meghan and Kolt Johnson of Fort Smith, a girl, Oct. 17.

Paige and Dustin Caughern of Heavener, a boy, Oct. 18.

Sydney and Tmothy Sisk of Roland, a girl, Oct. 19.

Elizabeth Gantt of Van Buren, a boy, Oct. 19.

Hannah and Jacob Pennington II of Greenwood, a boy, Oct. 19.

Chrissy Beck of Fort Smith, a boy, Oct. 19.

Charline Morrison of Heavener, a boy, Oct. 19.

Samantha and Casey Daily of Alma, a boy, Oct. 19.

Marie and Joshua Robinson of Greenwood, a girl, Oct. 19.

Ashely Gomez of Paris, a girl, Oct. 19.

Melissa Papp and Jacob Ganz of Fort Smith, a girl, Oct. 19.

Jessica and Derek Ragan of Arkoma, a girl, Oct. 19.

Brianne and Joshua Nipp of Alma, a girl and a boy, Oct. 19.

Marriages

The Sebastian County Clerk’s office issued the following marriage licenses:

Donald King, 51, and Leigh Harris, 51, both of Van Buren.

Chanthaxay Siriphounsavath, 53, and Monica Phakhamvilay, 46, both of Fort Smith.

Gary Bates, 54, of Mansfield and Patricia Cross, 55, of Fort Smith.

Alex Stevens, 23, and Dana McGuire, 24, both of Barling.

Kaleb Warden, 24, and Lachelle Rolandelli, 29, both of Ozark.

Taylor Tucker, 31, of Fort Smith and Christina Figueroa, 29, of Fayetteville.

Keith Cox, 62, of Cameron and Kimberly Greenwood, 59, of Greenwood.

Andrew Allen, 26, and Carly Konzelman, 26, both of Dallas.

Casey Lloyd, 37, of Wister and Amy Gonzagowski, 42, of Hackett.

Jared Hall, 29, and Cassandra Schmalz, 26, both of Fort Smith.

William Herrel, 24, and Rosa Galvan, 24, both of Fort Smith.

Maribel Salas-Perez, 25, of Rogers and Veronica Sanabria, 22, of Van Buren.

Luis Garcia Jr., 23, and Maribel Vargas, 23, both of Fort Smith.

Daniel Davis, 36, and Shana Blaylock, 43, both of Shady Point.

Jacob Dixon, 25, and Debra McAlister, 28, both of Fort Smith.

Alan Cabrera, 27, of Muldrow and Abigail King, 31, of Fort Smith.

Edwin Nieto, 36, and Claudia Espinoza, 26, both of Fort Smith.

Dalton Stancil, 28, and Nicole Reamer, 35, both of Fort Smith.

Sushanth Patwari, 27, and Satya Maddali, 28, both of Fort Smith.

Victor Martinez, 27, and AR Erica Salazar, 24, both of Fort Smith.