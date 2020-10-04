Creamy stuffed pork loin is stuffed with some of our favorite things: bacon and cheese. Our friend Kevin sent us his recipe and Patti loved the fact that we could change up the ingredients. Instead of onion-chive cream cheese, you could use a fruit cream cheese like peach or honey; instead of pepper bacon, use maple. Because, as you know, we love to play with our food and imagination is our first ingredient.

Creamy Stuffed Pork Loin

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 90 minutes at 250°

Grill: Green Mountain Wood Pellet Grill

Pellets: Green Mountain’s Apple Gourmet Pellets

• 4 ½ lb boneless pork loin

• 4 oz onion-chive cream cheese, room temperature

• 6 slices pepper bacon, cooked and chopped

• 6 oz shredded sharp cheddar cheese

• 6 oz frozen chopped spinach, thawed

• ¾ cup shallots or green onions, sliced

• Butcher BBQ Hickory Seasoning to taste

• Butcher BBQ Grilling Oil

• Butcher’s cord

Cooking Directions:

Preheat your grill grates to 250° and light your Wedgie for that kiss of smoke. Butterfly pork loin and flatten. Season both sides with Butcher BBQ Hickory Seasoning.

In a medium bowl, blend remaining ingredients. Evenly spoon mixture over meat. Roll up "jelly roll" style. Secure with butcher’s string. Brush generously on all sides with Butcher BBQ Grilling Oil. Do a nice coat of seasoning and your ready for the grill.

Place pork on preheated grill grates for 90 minutes, or you reach an internal temperature around 140°.

Note: Cooking times will vary by the size of the pork loin.

When the meat reaches an internal temperature around 140°, pull it off, cover it and let it rest for 5 to 10 minutes before serving. USDA safe is 145°. Keep in mind that the meat will continue cooking for another 5 to 10 degrees after you pull it off the grill. I use a Maverick ProTemp Instant Read Thermometer for checking meat temps.

I get a lot of questions about the kind of pellets you can use with a recipe. Keep in mind that a recipe is just an outline. Some you need to follow closely, like when you’re making bread, but most you can do anything you can dream of — our favorite way to cook. Feel free to mix and match the pellets until you find a combination you really like. Also, only smoke at temps less than 250°, anything higher is cooking and there will not be much, if any smoke, so it does not matter what type of pellet you're using.

To see more recipes and order Date Night Doins Butt Rub and Duck Fat, visit Date Night Doins website at DateNightDoins.com.