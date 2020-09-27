We did these on a camping trip, but they are great for tailgating or when friends are over for dinner. You can spice these up or tone them down as each bowl is individually put together. We went "South of the Border" with these.

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 20 minutes

Grill: Green Mountain Wood Pellet Grill

Pellets: Green Mountain’s Texas Blend BBQ Pellets

• Shredded beef

• Sliced jalapenos

• Cheddar cheese

• Blanco queso cheese

• Tortillas

• Taco fixings of your choice

• Duck Fat (available in our store)

Note: You can prepare your shredded beef at home and bag it up for easy camping and tailgating meals.

Cooking Directions:

Preheat the grill to 350°. We have some nice Lodge cast iron serving dishes but you can use any oven safe dish you like. For camping and tailgating, think about aluminum pie tins for easy clean up — just toss them when done.

Spray some big jalapenos with Duck Fat and grill them. As the peppers are cooking, spray your serving dish with Duck Fat and press a tortilla down into it.

Do these how you like them, just like tacos. I added some cheese, piled on the beef, then added more shredded cheese. Top with blanco queso cheese and the sliced grilled jalapenos.

When the meat is hot and the cheese is melted, about 20 minutes, it’s time to eat!

A recipe is just an outline; feel free to mix and match pellets until the right combination is found. Smoking should be done at temps of less than 250°F, anything higher is cooking and there will not be much, if any, smoke. The important thing to keep in mind is time and temperature. Our recipes can be cooked on any grill, some of them can even be cooked in the oven or slow cooker, but then the flavors from the grill are lost. Don’t be afraid to make changes — take it and run with it. To see more recipes and order Date Night Doins Butt Rub and Duck Fat, visit Date Night Doins website at DateNightDoins.com.