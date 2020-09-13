Patti loves chicken and wanted to do a recipe that is mild in spiciness, but full of flavor. These were easy to put together the morning before church or even the night before. These make a real treat to make for camping or tailgating.

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 20 minutes at 400* (205c)

Grill: Green Mountain Wood Pellet Grill

Pellets: Green Mountain’s Competition Blend BBQ Pellets

• 3 large (about 1lb. each) boneless, skinless chicken breasts

• 3 slices sharp cheddar cheese cut into strips

• 10 ozs. thin sliced honey ham

• 1 tablespoon Chef of the Future Honey Garlic Bourbon seasoning

• 3 teaspoons Butcher BBQ Grilling Oil, honey flavor

• Smoked paprika to taste

Cooking Directions:

Carefully cut slits into each breast being careful not to go all the way through. I placed two wooden spoons as a guide for my knife so all my cuts were the same size and I didn’t cut too deep.

Brush oil over chicken. Place ham and cheese into each slit. Sprinkle generously with Chef of the Future seasoning. Place each breast on cast iron fajita skillet or griddle for the grill. Cook on the grill at 400° for about 20 minutes.

When the internal temperature of the chicken is 165° pull it off, cover and let it rest for 5 to 10 minutes before serving. USDA. safe for chicken is 165°. Keep in mind that the chicken will continue cooking for another 5 to 10 degrees after you pull it off the grill.

A recipe is just an outline; feel free to mix and match pellets until the right combination is found. Smoking should be done at temps of less than 250°F, anything higher is cooking and there will not be much, if any, smoke. The important thing to keep in mind is time and temperature. Our recipes can be cooked on any grill, some of them can even be cooked in the oven or slow cooker, but then the flavors from the grill are lost. Don’t be afraid to make changes — take it and run with it. To see more recipes and order Date Night Doins Butt Rub, visit Date Night Doins website at DateNightDoins.com.