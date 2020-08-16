Center for Art and Education (CAE) is exploring new art experiences to bring to our creative community. Anyone needing a creativity to pass the time, would like to try their hand at a new art form for the first time, or needing a challenge to push their creativity to the next level, will find inspiration in our upcoming workshops and artist demonstrations.

CAE’s 500 Club art adventurers just got back from Siloam Springs, where we had a private in-home exhibition, a tour of John P. Lasater's gallery and experienced an artist demonstration. Next, we headed to Mountain Home to Duane Hada's Rivertown Gallery for plein air painting and enjoy some authentic Belizean cuisine. The area is located on the White River, which is known for some of the best trout fishing in the world. Hada is internationally known for his guided trout tours and watercolor paintings. Anyone interested in joining our exclusive art adventure club can call CAE for membership information.

Artists are welcome to bring their easel, a chair and art supplies and join us Saturday, Sept. 12 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for Plein Air Painting on Main Street in historic downtown Van Buren. Artist John P. Lasater IV, considered by many to be one of the best in-genre in American outdoor painting, will be doing a live plein air painting demonstration. Afterward, artists will be be able to take their easels onto the sidewalk and pick a scene to paint. Lasater will provide one-on-one critique, sharing his award winning techniques to help guide participants with creating their plein air masterpiece. Registration is required by Sept. 2.

We’re offering a hands-on raku style pottery workshop with Arkansas’ living treasure, Winston Taylor. This is a two-day workshop that will be offered Sept. 26 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Oct. 3 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. In session one, participants will be throwing, spinning and molding their artwork. In the second session, participants will experiment with glazing and watching the on-site firing.

Art tool kits are still available to pick up and create with our online At Home Summer Art Camp through the end of August. The art kits provide supplies to complete five instructor-led lessons plus enough tools to continue creating into the fall. The At Home Summer Art Camp lessons will provide basic techniques in sketching, painting, clay and collage. These basic skills will prepare students for the homeschool and after-school art classes that will be offered starting in October.

To find out more information about all of CAE’s programs and upcoming events, go to our website art-ed.org or call (479) 474-7767 to register.

