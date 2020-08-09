Fort Smith Regional Art Museum has been working hard the last several months to bring art education to you virtually. In this upcoming season, art and cultural engagements aren’t going away, only presented differently. The museum provides both children and adult programs through prerecorded videos on YouTube, online classes and lectures that are available at FSRAM.org. RAM’s fall 2020 lineup encompasses several new programs while keeping the staple programs.

"Color for Creatives" is an immersive course designed to help people concisely and confidently expand their color palette and artistic repertoire. This course will be taught for 36 weeks. Each Tuesday, a video will be uploaded for participants which will discuss the week’s artist and techniques. A live conference with instructor B. Duncan will take place on Thursdays for all course participants to join, engaging one-on-one teaching and group input.

"Lecture Live" is an exciting new program offered by RAM that emphasizes historical, contemporary and local artists. RAM assistant curator Samantha Rhodes will lead a guided lecture via Zoom concerning particular artists and the history that surrounded them, or their contemporary inspirations. Local artists will be interviewed, providing an in-depth look into their style, media and ideologies behind their work. Our first lecture series will be on the Old Italian Renaissance master, Michelangelo. Please join us for a fun, historical consideration of Michelangelo’s work and why it was so revolutionary.

"RAM Yoga" is 15-minute videos to help you get centered for your day. We will keep the moves simple and help you get centered for the rest of the week. This is a beginning yoga class, prerecorded so you can access it anytime from our YouTube channel.

"Curator Corner" is a new program discussing pieces from RAM’s permanent collection. Samantha Rhodes will discuss art pieces acquired from artists. Videos are prerecorded.

RAM youth programs will consist of prerecorded videos and live online classes. The programs for fall 2020 will consist of "Homeschool," "RAM Saturday" and "Toddler Tuesday." As we transition into the school year, RAM will offer two school-based programs. "Homeschool" will consist of "Studio Art" for ages 12-18 and "Music as an Art Prompt" for ages 6-11. The focus of "Toddler Tuesday" will be preschool-age art projects that focus on the fundamentals of art.

Visit linktr.ee/fsram for links RAM’s YouTube channel, fsramREVAMP, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and more.

This column is produced by the River Valley Arts Coalition, whose mission is to inform citizens and visitors of the available fine art exhibition and education opportunities in Fort Smith and surrounding region. We also want to tell the stories of the people who make the local art scene such a vibrant and important part of our community. To send comments or for more information on the River Valley Arts Coalition contact lmeluso@fsram.org.