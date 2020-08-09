Citrus ahi tuna steaks are a quick, easy recipe on the gas grill. Something a bit different for tailgating, they offer tons of flavor with only three marinade ingredients; your friends will adore you as a grill master. They are easy to serve in a slider bun, on a plate or wrapped in a tortilla and a real treat with Kiss of Smoke using a Wedgie.

Citrus Ahi Tuna Steaks

Prep time: 5 minutes, plus marinate time

Cook time: 2 minutes per side at medium heat

Grill: Gas

• Frozen ahi tuna steaks, defrosted

Marinade:

• 2 cups orange juice

• 1 cup lemon juice

• 3 Tablespoons Chef of the Future Orange Ginger Pepper Rub & Seasoning

Cooking directions:

Place tuna in a marinator or plastic bag. Whisk marinade ingredients and pour over tuna. Marinate at least 3 hours.

Preheat the grill to medium high heat and light your Wedgie. Spray the grill grate with cooking spray, we used Duck Fat.

Season the tuna with the Chef of the Future and place your ahi tuna directly onto the grill for about 2 minutes per side.

Note: that your cooking time will vary due to the thickness of your tuna.

You don’t cook ahi tuna to this, but USDA safe is 145°. Keep in mind that the fish will continue cooking for another 5 to 10 degrees after you pull it off the grill.

Note: I get a lot of questions about what kind of pellets to use. A recipe is just an outline; feel free to mix and match pellets until the right combination is found. Smoking should be done at temps of less than 250°F, anything higher is cooking and there will not be much, if any, smoke. The important thing to keep in mind is time and temperature. Our recipes can be cooked on any grill, some of them can even be cooked in the oven or slow cooker, but then the flavors from the grill are lost. Don’t be afraid to make changes — take it and run with it.

