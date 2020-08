Births

Mercy Fort Smith announces the following births:

Tina Cummins and Richard Smith of Scranton, a boy, July 20.

Rosa Gonzalez-Torres and Juan Torres-Ortiz of Fort Smith, a girl, July 20.

Amelia and Ethan Braun of Alma, a boy, July 20.

Maranda Carriger and Chandler Frye of Fort Smith, a boy, July 20.

Sophia and Ian Christensen of Van Buren, a girl, July 20.

Chloe Ulrich and Daniel Howery of Spiro, a girl, July 20.

Heather and Kevin Sample of Charleston, a girl, July 20.

Ashley and Daniel Barnard of Greenwood, a boy, July 21.

Martasha and Aaron Campbell of Fort Smith, a boy, July 21.

Danielle McBroom of Fort Smith, a boy, July 21.

Lauren Langley and Charles Lowery III of Van Buren, a boy, July 21.

Martha Chege and Joseph Mwangi of Ozark, a girl, July 21.

Vivian and Christopher Terrill of Van Buren, a girl, July 21.

Alisha and Derek Netz of Fort Smith, a girl, July 21.

Ryanne Donelson and Lesley Duncan of Fort Smith, a boy, July 21.

Pamela McGrew of Cameron, a girl, July 22.

Audra and Justin Byous of Wister, a boy, July 22.

Patricia James and Michael Morse of Fort Smith, a girl, July 22.

Olivia Flint of Subiaco, a boy, July 22.

Destiny and Chase Ritcheson of Alma, a girl, July 23.

Jamie Roach and Jacob Lovell of Hodgen, a girl, July 23.

Katelyn Fuller of Fort Smith, a boy, July 23.

Camryn Smith of Sallisaw, a girl, July 23.

Angela and Jordan Jones of Fort Smith, a girl, July 23.

Amanda and Adam Romero of Van Buren, a girl, July 23.

Aimee and Candon Brake of Mulberry, a girl, July 23.

Heather Morgan and Darrell Hovis of Roland, a boy, July 23.

Sandra Renderos Cruz of Fort Smith, a girl, July 24.

Jessica and Ryan McClure of Fort Smith, a girl, July 24.

Ashley and Randall Ritter Jr. of Poteau, a boy, July 24.

Hannah Beck of Fort Smith, a girl, July 24.

Allison McCullough and Adam Fifield of Waldron, a boy, July 24.

Mercedes and Trent Dalton of Fort Smith, a girl, July 25.

Hannah and Landon Marion of Greenwood, a boy, July 25.

Brittany and Trever Farrar of Greenwood, a boy, July 25.

Maria Duron and Arnlfo Hernandez of Fort Smith, a boy, July 26.

Katherine and John Bucella of Greenwood, a boy, July 26.

Katelyn Northcutt of Pocola, a boy, July 27.

Shelby and Cole Norris of Van Buren, a girl, July 27.

Jennie and Benjamin Carr of Scranton, a girl, July 27.

Marriages

The Sebastian County Clerk’s office issued the following marriage licenses:

Nelson Mitchell, 24, of Charleston and Katie Ogdon, 21, of Fort Smith.

Alford Jeffery, 32, and Molly Stanley, 30, both of Fort Smith.

Lance Buckland, 44, of Checotah, Okla., and Mireya Hernandez, 37, of Broken Arrow, Okla.

Matthew Mock, 38, and Jacqueline Cronkhite, 38, both of Fort Smith.

Joseph Lee, 22, and Shaylyn Voelkel, 19, both of Mulberry.

Devon Webb, 24, and Chiera Morton, 23, both of Van Buren.

Zachary Julian, 34, of Rudy and Bobbie Morris, 40, of Mountainburg.

Emily Wallace, 24, of Winter Park, Fla., and Audrey Thomas, 25, of Fort Smith.

Steven Smallwood, 57, of Rudy and Linda Roberts, 51, of Muldrow.

Leroy Hager Jr., 67, Natural Dam AR Marilyn Burns, 61, Van Buren AR

Cody Belt, 28, of Alma and Nicole DeVore, 39, of Mountainburg.

Dalton Pulliam, 25, of Arkoma and Tiffany Burch, 24, of Fort Smith.

Alan Marts, 32, and Leslie Foot, 32, both of Fort Smith.

Daryn McKinney, 58, and Donna McKinney, 72, both of Fort Smith.

Austin Winterberg, 25, and Adrianna Thomas, 22, both of Fort Smith.

Brayden Hayden, 20, and Mackenzie Wheeler, 20, both of Greenwood.

Christopher Bentley, 40, and Danielle Smith, 34, both of Fort Smith.

Nathaniel Scott Jr., 53, and Tonja Loggins, 51, both of Fort Smith.

Jackie Peoples, 61, and Rose Peoples, 58, both of Huntington.

Michael Gulas, 56, and Sonia Jenkins, 55, both of Van Buren.

Kenneth Putman, 38, and Rachael Riddle, 32, both of Checotah, Okla.

Jose Sanabria, 42, and Ana De Lopez, 32, both of Fort Smith.

Brandon Loukota, 21, of Fort Smith and Taylee Hearn, 21, of Lavaca.

Hunter King, 20, and Morgan Carrier, 18, both of Mulberry.

Eddie Booth, 73, and Clyda Fox, 67, both of Fort Smith.

Aaron Cousins, 34, and Megan Burden, 31, both of Fort Smith.

Dustin McClain, 25, and Tori Rush, 22, both of Alma.

Addison Kilgore, 26, and Ashley Duncan, 25, both of Van Buren.

Anthony Chatman, 19, and Angelia Christian, 18, both of Fort Smith.

Dennis Joyce, 48, and Erica Coward, 31, both of Van Buren.

Joshua Kutter, 39, of Van Buren and Sarah Fuller, 41, of Arkoma.

Jacob Jones, 25, and Carley Wooldridge, 22, both of Fort Smith.

Bradley McKinney, 36, of Spiro and Tenisha Dunavant, 29, of Greenwood.

Matthew Costley, 42, and Tara Costley, 42, both of Alma.

Michael Hotchkiss, 37, and Desiree Scarfone, 37, both of Fort Smith.

Tyler Teague, 27, of Lavaca and Tia McCutchen, 25, of Van Buren.

Beaux Bailey, 37, and Chastadee Chain, 42, both of Van Buren.

Haley Rongey, 25, and Megan Schroeder, 29, both of Greenwood.