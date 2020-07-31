Evangel Temple to offer communion Sunday

Evangel Temple, 1201 Towson Ave., Fort Smith, will offer communion on Sunday at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Individual, sealed communion packets will be handed out by the pastor’s wife.

Masks will be required at the 9 a.m. service and encouraged but not required at the 10:30 a.m. service.

Services will be live streamed on ET’s Facebook and YouTube pages for those who are unable to attend in person. TV ministry will be aired on Fox24 at 7 a.m. Sunday.

For more information, please call the church office at (479) 782-9121 or visit ExcitingET.com.

