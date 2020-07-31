There is nothing quite like having a good peace of mind. Yes, even in this pandemic. Being able to still have a good night’s rest without worrying or being afraid comes from God alone. In these terrible, trying, troublesome times, many people don’t know what to do or who to turn to. We cannot turn our heads or close our eyes, ears or mouths to what is really happening.

Bible prophecy is being fulfilled every day of our lives and right before our very own eyes. Now would be a good time to get saved because: Salvation! Free of charge, hurry! Satan still at large! Jesus saves, but Satan enslaves.

"If we confess our sins, He is faithful and just to forgive us our sins and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness" (I John 1:9). "These things I have spoken unto you, that in Me ye might have peace. In the world ye shall have tribulation: but be of good cheer; I have overcome the world" (John 16:33).

Denise Johnson is a minister, chaplain, published writer and poet and praise dancer in Fort Smith. She can be reached at granzhands@gmail.com.