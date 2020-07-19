Pecan Scotch pie was born because pecan pie is Ken’s favorite. We already have a wonderful recipe for pecan pie with chocolate, so we wanted something different. Patti had an aha moment and remembered we had butterscotch chips from a recipe we apparently forgot all about. This pie turned out crunchy and creamy with an extra whisper of pecan smoke because we used Green Mountain Grill’s Gold Blend pellets in a wedgie for that kiss of smoke.

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 60 minutes at 375°F

Grill: Green Mountain Wood Pellet Grill

Pellets: Green Mountain Grill’s Gold Blend pellets

Ingredients: Pecan Scotch Pie

• 1 ready-made pie crust

• 1 cup dark corn syrup

• 1 cup real maple syrup

• 2 ½ cups brown sugar

• 2 Tablespoons real vanilla extract

• ¼ cup butter, melted

• 6 eggs, beaten

• 2 cups chopped pecans

• 2 cups pecan halves

• 2 cups butterscotch chips

• Cooking Spray (we used Duck Fat, our Store)

Mix together all ingredients except for crust and pecan halves. Spray your cast iron skillet with a cooking spray (we used Duck Fat) and form your pie crust into the skillet.

Pour filling into pie shell and top with pecan halves.

Preheat the grill to 375°F and place your pecan pie directly onto the grill for about 60 minutes. When the crust is nicely browned pull it off the grill and let it cool. Be careful it is like molten lava and will stick to anything it may be spilled on.

Let cool and serve.

Note: I get a lot of questions about what kind of pellets to use. A recipe is just an outline; feel free to mix and match pellets until the right combination is found. Smoking should be done at temps of less than 250°F, anything higher is cooking and there will not be much, if any, smoke. The important thing to keep in mind is time and temperature. Our recipes can be cooked on any grill, some of them can even be cooked in the oven or slow cooker, but then the flavors from the grill are lost. Don’t be afraid to make changes — take it and run with it.

