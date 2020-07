The Alzheimer's Association will be offering a virtual presentation for caregivers via Zoom on Friday, July 17, from 10-11 a.m. "COVID-19 and Caregiving" will provide simple tips that caregivers can put in place whether a patient lives at home or in a residential facility.

Pre-registration is required to get login/dial-in details. For more information, please visit action.alz.org or call (800) 272-3900.