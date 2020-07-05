Margie and Thell Ellison recently celebrated their 79th wedding anniversary with a family dinner at their home in Natural Dam. The couple was married on June 24, 1941.

They have five children, Kathryn Bailey and John Ellison, both of Natural Dam, Ernest Ellison and Norma Shults, both of Lavaca, and the late Wanda Cook. They are blessed with 14 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren and 28 great-great-grandchildren.

The couple appreciates the many phone calls and beautiful cards they received; they always enjoy hearing from family and friends.